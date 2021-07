GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — After a four-day investigation, the Grovetown Department of Public Safety has made an arrest in the June 29 murder of Milton Heath.

Around 1 a.m. on July 3, 18-year-old Emonte Foster was taken into custody and charged with murder and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The incident happen on the 300 Block of Hazelnut Drive in Grovetown on June 29.