AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Jerrome Tyvone Miller in the murder of Felycya Harris.

Deputies found Harris unresponsive October 3, 2020 at the 3600 block of Meadowlark Rd.

On November 19, 2021, Investigators arrested Jerrome Tyvone Miller and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

This case is active and details are limited.

