WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI have been actively and aggressively following leads and tips in reference to the May 29th Memorial Day Weekend Shooting Incident at the Larry Mitchell Ball Park.

That incident left two people dead.

Warrants have been issued in connection to the shooting.

Ryan Rozier, 22, of East Dublin is now in custody. He is being held on Possession of firearm by a first offender probationer and Felony Probation Violation.

Authorities are searching for 24-year old Brian “BJ” Rozier, of East Dublin on Malice Murder Charges. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brian Rozier is asked to contact their office at 478-552-0911 or GBI at 478-374-6988.