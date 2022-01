AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a shooting from April 2021.

Police say Austin Curtis shot a man in the arm and chest at the Smart Grocery Store on Wrightsboro Road on April 27th.

The victim was treated for his injuries at Doctor’s Hospital.

Curtis has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

He remains in the Richmond County Jail.