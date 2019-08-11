Arrest made in 1 transgender woman’s death in SC; search is on for suspect in second case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities say a man has turned himself in to face charges for the murder of a transgender woman in the Charleston-area.

Dominick Archield, 34, of North Charleston, turned himself into North Charleston Police to face charges for the murder of Denali Berries Stuckey, according to WCBD-TV.

Stuckey was found dead on the side of Carner Avenue on July 20 just after 4 a.m. North Charleston police say Stuckey died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Archield is currently being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center. A bond hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made in the death of another South Carolina transgender woman, 24-year-old Dime Doe. Much details surrounding Doe’s death is unknown. Family members tell NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk that the 24-year-old’s body was found inside of a car in a driveway off of Concord Church Road in Allendale County. They received a devastating call – their loved one was killed.

This is Concord Church Rd in #AllendaleCountySC. Family members tell me that the body of #DimeDoe was found inside of a car in a driveway off here on August 4. Doe was the 2nd transgender woman killed in SC in recent weeks. #scnews #CSRA @WJBF https://t.co/u9pJvWi3Ft pic.twitter.com/vE8jwCp5y5 — Shawn Cabbagestalk (@CabbageTV) August 11, 2019

“They have hurt us in the worst way, the very worst way,” Doe’s aunt Rhonda Doe told Shawn in response to Doe’s death.

If you know any information in Doe’s death, contact your local law enforcement or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.