Arrest made after 7 children found locked up

BERKLEY COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – Two South Carolina parents are facing charges after deputies found seven children locked inside their rooms.

26 year old Diana Salbon and 22 year old Erik-Perez Viera are charged with ten counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Berkeley County deputies visited the home after receiving a call on a human trafficking hotline.

They found the children dead-bolted in a room and living in horrific conditions.

Neighbors say they were suspicious after seeing several people in and out the home.

The children didn’t show any signs of physical abuse and deputies say they had not responded to the home in the past.