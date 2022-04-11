APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – The Army Corps of Engineers is warning Strom Thurmond Lake visitors this week and into the weekend.

Because of the heavy rain the CSRA received last week, various campsites have been closed because of the high water levels.

Lake Thurmond, courtesy of the Army Corp of Engineers

Most boat ramps are still open for use at the lake, however, courtesy docks are currently underwater and inaccessible.

Rangers at the lake have reported down trees and other items floating in the lake, boaters and swimmers are asked to take extra precautions to stay safe.