Armed Walmart man arrested on terrorist threat charge

SPRINGFIELD, MO (CNN) – Missouri police are charging an armed man arrested at a Walmart with making a terrorist threat.

20-year-old Dmitriy Andreychenko caused a panic in the Springfield store when he walked in carrying a rifle Thursday.

He was also wearing military fatigues and body armor.

Authorities say he was armed with “tactical weapons” and had more than 100 rounds of ammunition — but no shots were fired and no one was injured.

An armed, off-duty firefighter detained the man until police took him into custody.

It is not against the law for people over 19-years-old to openly carry guns in Missouri… so long as the firearms were obtained legally.