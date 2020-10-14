Armed Robbery suspect sought in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga (WJBF) – The Thomson Police Department is requesting the public’s help in with finding an Armed Robbery suspect.
Police say the man pictured robbed the Spee-Dee Foods store in Thomson on October 4th around 10:00 p.m.
The suspect was wearing a black hoodie pulled over his head with a face mask over part of his face, blue jeans and black and white shoes.
He showed a clerk a pistol and demanded money and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The vehicle and driver are sought as a possible witness.
If anyone recognizes the suspect or vehicle or has any information please call the Thomson Police Department at 706-595-2166.
