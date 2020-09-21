Armed Robbery suspect sought in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sherrif’s Office is looking for an Armed Robbery suspect.

The man pictured is wanted for an incident that happened Monday morning at the Raceway located at 3481 Wrightsboro Road. That’s at the Augusta West Parkway intersection.

Police say he left the scene in a small white sedan.

This man is subject is considered armed and dangerous.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the alleged crime, contact the RCSO.

