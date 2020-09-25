Armed Robbery suspect sought by RCSO

ATLANTA (AP) - Five Democrats, an independent and a Libertarian will square off in a special election in Georgia's 5th Congressional District. The winner will fill the vacancy left by the death of civil rights leader John Lewis in July after 34 years in Congress. If no one wins a majority Tuesday, the runoff will be Dec. 1. Lewis' successor will serve only until the current Congress ends in January. None of Tuesday's candidates are contesting the November general election. Democrats include former Morehouse College president Robert Franklin, retiring state Rep. "Able" Mable Thomas, former state Rep. Keisha Waites, former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall and Barrington Martin II. Also running are independent Steven Muhammad and Libertarian Chase Oliver.

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) - In-person classes been called off for two weeks at a Georgia middle school after more than 90 students and staff were exposed to the coronavirus. The Monroe County school system said Thursday that all students at Monroe County Middle School in Forsyth would shift to online instruction starting Monday. Learning will remain entirely online through Oct. 9, when the district starts its fall break. In-person classes would resume Oct. 19. Cases statewide continue to fall, with the seven-day average of newly confirmed cases at the lowest point since late June. The total number of cases among school-aged children is declining in Georgia.