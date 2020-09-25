AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s help to find the man pictured.
He’s wanted for an Armed Robbery at the S&S Food Mart on Barton Chapel Road.
He’s about 6 feet tall and weighs around 170 pounds.
Police say the suspect was armed with a black handgun and he’s considered armed and dangerous.
If you know anything about the incident contact the RCSO.
Latest Headlines:
- WATCH LIVE: Blue Angels fly over Pensacola in support of those impacted by Hurricane Sally
- Armed Robbery suspect sought by RCSO
- 3 accused of creating man cave under Grand Central Terminal
- Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Friday, September 25, 2020
- Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m.