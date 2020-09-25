Armed Robbery suspect sought by RCSO

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s help to find the man pictured.

He’s wanted for an Armed Robbery at the S&S Food Mart on Barton Chapel Road.

Courtesy of: RCSO

He’s about 6 feet tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Police say the suspect was armed with a black handgun and he’s considered armed and dangerous.

If you know anything about the incident contact the RCSO.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories