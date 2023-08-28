North Augusta, S.C. (WJBF)- On Saturday, the North Augusta Department of Public Safety apprehended a man suspected of several armed robberies across Georgia and South Carolina.

Around 10 a.m., an officer on patrol came across a 2022 Ford Bronco abandoned in the road at Georgia Avenue and East Buena Vista Avenue. After running the license plates, they discovered the plates did not match the Bronco and had expired in 1992.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reported that the vehicle was stolen out of Aiken.

A short time later, an officer from Dorchester County reached out to NADPS to confirm the tag number. He informed them that the same vehicle was involved in an armed robbery case near Savannah around 5 a.m. that same morning.

Around 3 p.m. another NADPS officer was assisting with a funeral escort, when he noticed a white male walking down Georgia Avenue that matched the description of the suspect in two separate armed robberies connected to the stolen vehicle.

The officer attempted to stop the suspect, 43-year-old Jeremiah Shearouse of Pooler, Ga, who took off running into a wooded area between Medlin Drive and West Hugh Street. The officer chased Shearouse to a home on Marion Avenue and saw him go inside.

NADPS requested assistance from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT. They spoke to two men who were inside the house. They told police that no one else was in there.

After getting permission from the homeowner to search the home, Shearouse was discovered hiding in the attic. The bookbag he was carrying was found in a bathroom.

Shearouse was evaluated by EMS for dehydration before being transported to the Aiken County Detention Center for booking.