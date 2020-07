AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Summer is here in the CSRA and with it comes humidity. If the scorching temperatures make you feel as if you can’t breathe through your mask, you may be trapping heat inside, according to Augusta University Health Infectious Disease expert Dr. Rodger MacArthur.

But are masks needed? Dr. MacArthur joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to answer that question and give tips on how to stay safe from COVID-19 while surviving the summer heat.