Arbery family returns to courtroom, pleased with jury selection so far

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Jury selection continued Tuesday in the federal hate crimes trial for the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

Members of Arbery’s family returned to court after what they called an issue of miscommunication. They said they were led to believe they weren’t allowed in the courtroom during jury selection.

But the family said the issue is now resolved and they intend to be in court for the remainder of the selection process and trial.

“When you’re a father and your kid has been murdered racially, you think I want to miss something like that?” said Arbery’s father Marcus. “I want to be there every day. Because I want to see those three men pay for what they did.”

Federal prosecutors have charged father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan with hate crimes for allegedly targeting 25-year-old Arbery because he was Black. They’ve pleaded not guilty in the case.

FILE – This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. Legal experts say federal hate crimes charges in the 2020 chase and killing of Ahmaud Arbery could prove more difficult to prosecute than the fall murder trial that ended in convictions of three white men. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Georgia.(Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)

The racial makeup of the jury in the state murder trial — with one Black juror — was highly-criticized. But the Arbery family and their supporters said they’re satisfied with the process in the federal case so far and believe the evidence is overwhelming.

“This is a whole different trial going on,” said Marcus Arbery, adding, “It’s about letting the world know how hateful and racist the three men were. So the world needs to see all the rest of that.”

An additional 18 potential jurors were excused Tuesday, many of whom said they already believed the defendants are guilty. Others said they resonated with Ahmaud Arbery and could not put their opinions aside.

Potential jurors were dismissed for having had too much media exposure to the case, including one who saw Travis McMichael’s testimony from the state trial.

One potential juror was dismissed for working closely with the U.S. attorney’s office and another was excused after saying they didn’t know why another trial was happening.

Of the nearly 100 people questioned so far, just one said they had not heard about the case.

Barbara Arnwine of the Transformative Justice Coalition said supporters of the Arbery family are looking forward to a fair jury.

“I understand the pool has been very representative of the counties,” Arnwine said. “It’s about 30 percent people of color and if that’s correct and if that’s what we end up with on the jury, that would be amazing.”

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood called for roughly 1,000 potential jurors from across the 43 counties in the Southern District of Georgia.

After two days of questioning, 47 people have been deemed capable of serving fairly. The selection process will continue Wednesday to reach a pool of 50 to 60 potential jurors that will be narrowed to the final 12 jurors, plus four alternates.

Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday.