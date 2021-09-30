Aquatics Center to reopen after major mechanical work

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The Augusta Aquatics Center is ready to make a splash again.

The now 22 year old facility has been closed for a month due to major mechanical issues requiring the replacement of pumps and other systems.

Today city officials were invited to check out out the repair work, as the center is scheduled to re-open on Friday.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to get our citizens back in our user groups back into our facility they’ve been chomping at the bit and we’ve been equally as anxious to get them back into our facility so we we’re looking forward to a better season for the remainder of this year. we’re going to offer some discounts,” said Recreation and Parks Director Maurice McDowell.

The work ran about three hundred and fifty thousand dollars, and includes replacing the center’s roof.

Sales tax dollars were covered the costs.