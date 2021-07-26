Approval of Augusta Non-discrimination ordinance heads to committee

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) When it comes to a non-discrimination ordinance, some Augusta leaders say it’s time to stop discussing it and approve it.

“I think it’s the right thing to do I think as commissioners we need to lead to show the community, we’re business friendly,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Under the proposal complaints of discrimination based on numerous different factors would go to the city compliance office for investigation.

The complaint could be turned over to a mediator, if that doesn’t satisfy those involved it goes to Magistrate Court.

Federal laws prohibit discrimination however those laws do not apply to businesses with less than 15 employees

“It will provide protections for everybody, so what that signals to the rest of the state and the rest of the country is move to Augusta bring your talent and you’re not going to be at risk of losing your job for something this country decided was wrong in the 1960’s,” said Matt Duncan President of Equality Augusta.

The ordinance goes to before the Administrative Services Committee on Tuesday with the request to approve.

“Makes everyone inclusive, and I think that’s what Augusta needs more inclusiveness for everyone so I’m supporting the ordinance,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“With the growth we are having in this community whether that’s cyber whether its our sister county that got amazon we need to be business friendly I think it’s the right thing to do,” said Commissioner Frantom.

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

If approved by the full commission punishments for violations could include a 1000 dollar fine