Appling’s Amazon Center will begin hiring August 2nd, here’s how you can apply

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

APPLING, Ga (WJBF) – The Appling Fulfillment Center plans to begin hiring August 2nd for various positions, but job postings will go live on July 30th.

Here’s how you can apply:

Visit amazon.force.com and search your preferred work location and click Filter Jobs.

Amazons states that if you pass your online assessment you will be prompted to Pick a Shift and choose your New Hire Office Hours Appointment timeslot. This appointment is for you to start the hiring process.

Individuals with questions can contact Amazon at www.amazon.com/candidatesupport

