APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – Two Appling Amazon warehouse employees are behind bars for theft.

A loss prevention employee contacted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office after observing the employees stealing merchandise from Amazon.

Police say they reviewed surveillance video of 21-year-old Malik Stone and 33-year-old Nathaniel Jones taking items and smuggling them out of the business.

The first incident occurred on September 22nd and continued until October 10th.

Over the course of three weeks, Jones and Stone had stolen about $22,013 worth of merchandise combined.

Mr. Nathaniel Jones Jr. is responsible for following stolen items:

Nathaniel Jones Jr.

10 ‑ Apple Air Pods

6 ‑ Apple Watches

5 ‑ Apple iPads

2 ‑ Nintendo Switch

2 ‑ Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones

1 ‑ PlayStation 5 controller

2 ‑ Google tablets

1‑ Microsoft Surface tablet

2 ‑ PlayStation 4 controllers

1 ‑ Oculus Quest VR headset

2 ‑ Nintendo Switch Games

1‑ Samsung S10 Cell Phone

1 ‑ Skullcandy Headphone`s

‑‑‑

Totaling USD $14,767.00

Mr. Malik Stone is responsible for following stolen items:

Malik Stone

5 ‑ Apple Air Pods

2 ‑ Apple Watches

4 ‑ Apple iPads

2 ‑ Nintendo Switch

1 ‑ Nintendo Switch Game

1‑ Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones

‑‑‑

Totaling USD $7,246.00

The suspects were taken into custody and transported to Columbia County Detention Center without further incident.