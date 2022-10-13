The logo for Amazon.com Inc. is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 5:00 a.m. in reference to a fight at Amazon in Appling.

The call was then upgraded to person having a firearm and shots fired.

Upon arrival it was determined that the three subjects involved were Amazon employees.

Officials tell us that Ronnus Rand and Kadijah Robinson, who have a child together, were walking in the parking lot while on break.

Robin’s new boyfriend, Jordan Beale, saw the two, confronted Rand and a fight broke out.

Beale allegedly went and got a gun from his car, and the two began to struggle over the gun.

Police say Beale then fired the gun.

Deputies were able to locate Beale inside Amazon where he was taken into custody.

There were no injuries and Beale will be charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

No bond has been set at this time.