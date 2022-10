Applications to work at the 2023 Masters Tournament are now open at jobs.masters.com. The Masters is looking for dedicated candidates to join their team this April in roles across Concessions, Hospitality and Merchandise. Applications will be accepted through December 5, 2022. All applicants must be at least 16 years of age on or before March 22, 2023. Visit jobs.masters.com to learn more and submit your application.

COURTESY AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB