Applications open for Marketing Grant in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Applications are now being accepted for the FY21 State Marketing Grant in Aiken County.

Funds from the grant must be used for advertising and marketing tourism.

Marketing projects must be completed between July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. Officials hope to pour most of the funding into unincorporated communities in Aiken County.

Aiken County’s Tourism Program Coordinator, Ashley Havird said, “With the grant, it’s suggested you have a 50% match so a lot of rural events don’t have that funding to really market what they have to offer so it’ll definitely help with that aspect.”

Havird continued, “We require reporting at the end of the grant cycle so they turn in all the things we require and we can see the impact that it’s had.”

Any organization can apply for the grant that qualifies.

To apply for the FY21 State Marketing Grant and to check if you qualify, click or tap here.

The deadline to apply is March 27, 2020.