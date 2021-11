CSRA (WJBF) – Applications for the 2021 ‘Empty Stocking Fund’ are now being accepted.

This program is open to residents of Richmond, Columbia, Burke, McDuffie, and Aiken Counties.

Applications will be completed online and families will be able pick up gifts from Dec 8-10 in various locations throughout the CSRA.

No applications will be taken after November 12th.

Click here to apply.