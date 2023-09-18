AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Salvation Army of Augusta is pleased to announce that applications for the Angel Tree program will open on October 2 at 9 a.m.

To apply for the Angel Tree program, interested individuals must visit saangeltree.org and complete the online application.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree program ensures that registered children aged 12 and under receive gifts of new clothing and toys during the holiday season.

The Salvation Army collects information to determine qualification for participation in the program and details on each Angel. It’s important to note that no private information is shared with the public. Donors will only receive the first name and Christmas wish list for each Angel, respecting the privacy and dignity of the recipients.

Major Amanda Raymer, Area Commander of the Salvation Army of Augusta, expressed her enthusiasm for the program, saying, “As fall quickly approaches, we are gearing up for another Christmas season. Because of the support and generosity of many last year, The Salvation Army provided over 1,100 children with toys and winter clothing.” She added, “This Christmas season we anticipate the need for a hand-up, to be just as great! If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, we are here to come alongside and help.”

The Salvation Army of Augusta serves residents in Richmond, Columbia, Wilkes, Burke, McDuffie, and Glascock Counties.

For those interested in donating gifts or volunteering to support the Angel Tree program, please contact Major Amanda Raymer at amanda.raymer@uss.salvationarmy.org.