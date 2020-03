Apple: it’s ok to use Clorox wipes to clean your Iphone

FILE – In this July 15, 2011 file photo, Clorox brand products line the shelf of a supermarket in the East Village neighborhood of New York. Clorox Co.’s net income plummeted nearly 40 percent in the fiscal first quarter Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011, largely because last year’s period included the benefit of selling a unit. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(CNN) – You’ve probably been using disinfecting wipes more often over the past month or so.

Well, now you can clean your I-phone and I-pads with them too.

Health officials say the disease can live on glass, metal and plastic surfaces for more than a week.

Apple says it’s okay to use Clorox disinfecting wipes and 70% isopropyl alcohol on its products.

The Wall Street Journal tested the theory by wiping an I-phone nearly 1100 times and said the coating of the phone “was still in good condition.”

