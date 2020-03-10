Apple: it’s ok to use Clorox wipes to clean your Iphone

FILE – In this July 15, 2011 file photo, Clorox brand products line the shelf of a supermarket in the East Village neighborhood of New York. Clorox Co.s net income plummeted nearly 40 percent in the fiscal first quarter Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011, largely because last years period included the benefit of selling a unit. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(CNN) – You’ve probably been using disinfecting wipes more often over the past month or so.

Well, now you can clean your I-phone and I-pads with them too.

Health officials say the disease can live on glass, metal and plastic surfaces for more than a week.

Apple says it’s okay to use Clorox disinfecting wipes and 70% isopropyl alcohol on its products.

The Wall Street Journal tested the theory by wiping an I-phone nearly 1100 times and said the coating of the phone “was still in good condition.”

