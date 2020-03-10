(CNN) – You’ve probably been using disinfecting wipes more often over the past month or so.
Well, now you can clean your I-phone and I-pads with them too.
Health officials say the disease can live on glass, metal and plastic surfaces for more than a week.
Apple says it’s okay to use Clorox disinfecting wipes and 70% isopropyl alcohol on its products.
The Wall Street Journal tested the theory by wiping an I-phone nearly 1100 times and said the coating of the phone “was still in good condition.”
Latest Headlines:
- Apple: it’s ok to use Clorox wipes to clean your Iphone
- IYN | A step into Ooolee’s closet
- Minnesota mom accused of tossing 11-year-old son off balcony
- ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to tape, sans audiences
- Second annual College and Career Expo at Columbia County Exhibition Center