(WJBF) – The Georgia Court of Appeals has ruled against Doctors Hospital in the battle over a new hospital in Columbia County.
Today’s ruling means Augusta University Health can build its long-planned hospital in Grovetown. Plans call for that hospital to be built on Steiner Way.
A Certificate of Need was awarded by the state Department of Health to Augusta University in November 2014, but Doctors Hospital sued over the decision.
Count on NewsChannel 6 at 10 and 11 for more on this developing story.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- ARRESTED: Man accused of killing Augusta Code Enforcement Officer
- Appeals court rules against Doctors Hospital in battle over Columbia County hospital
- Wild Encounters: Sloths
- 6th Annual Black Cat Picture Show bringing new cinema to the Old South
- Jefferson County and healthcare workers work together to keep virus at bay