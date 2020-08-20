Appeals court rules against Doctors Hospital in battle over Columbia County hospital

(WJBF) – The Georgia Court of Appeals has ruled against Doctors Hospital in the battle over a new hospital in Columbia County.

Today’s ruling means Augusta University Health can build its long-planned hospital in Grovetown. Plans call for that hospital to be built on Steiner Way.

A Certificate of Need was awarded by the state Department of Health to Augusta University in November 2014, but Doctors Hospital sued over the decision.

