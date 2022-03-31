EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta National Women’s Amateur has issued a warning to all ticket holders.

According to their Twitter Page and website, public gates and shuttle access to Champions Retreat for the ANWA will open no earlier than noon for ticketholders due to severe weather in the area.

Gates are expected to open once the storms have cleared the area.

Also, the second round starting times for the tournament have been delayed at least two hours.

Updates will be given throughout the morning.