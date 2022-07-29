WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 62-year-old Randall Eugene Johnson, who is wanted for questioning in relation to the Simon Powell murder investigation.

Johnson is believed to have connections in Augusta, Waynesboro and North Carolina.

If you have any information, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-6633.

Two others have been arrested in the murder investigation. 39 year old Mitchell Lanell Lambert has been charged with Murder, Kidnapping, and Armed Robbery in the death of Simon Powell. Stacey Lynn Welch, has also been charged with Murder, Armed Robbery, and Kidnapping.

Mitchell Lanell Lambert

Stacey Lynn Welch

Authorities are still looking for 43-year-old Crystal Gail Simmons Mundy.

Simon Powell was reported missing in 2016.

The timeline of his disappearance and what lead to Welch’s arrest can be read below:

Sheriff Williams sends his heartfelt condolences to the Powell family and hopes that today’s development will bring the family some level of closure.

This case remains active and more arrests are expected.