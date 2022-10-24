AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – This bit of land off Sand Bar Ferry Road in front of Walton Oaks Apartments will be the site for a new gateway sculpture, if commissioners approve.

“To some degree beautify the area, it’s attractive people use the entrance into the city quite a bit,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Once commissioners approve the site, the city will send out requests to artists for proposals.

“We do a national search for art giving them the themes the community came up with. Then, the artists will make a presentation,” says Brenda Durant, Executive Director of the Greater Augusta Arts Council. “We might get 10; we might get 20. The public art panel whittles it down, and the board of the Arts Council approves it. Then, we send it to commission for final approval.”

This is not the first time the city has been down this road with a gateway sculpture.

Three years ago, commissioners hit the brakes on a sculpture proposed for Riverwatch and Alexander Drive because city leaders rejected both finalists’ designs.

“It was unfortunate that the first one was not approved. It was stopped. The city stopped their own process of procurement,” says Durant.

But if a gateway sculpture is going to make its way to Sand Bar Ferry Road, commissioners will have to approve the design unlike last time.

“Art is a thing that you have to have an open mind and review it and approve it,” says Commissioner Williams. “Let’s hope we have a very good open mind.”

The Gateway sculpture plan is already funded.

Voters approved $1 million for three displays as part of the 2015 Special Purpose Sales Tax.