FORSYTH COUNTY/BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A second arrest has been made in the Murder of Simon Powell.

Thursday afternoon based on warrants issued by Burke County Sheriff’s Investigators, the U. S. Marshal’s Office arrested 39 year old Mitchell Lanell Lambert in Cummings, Georgia.

Lambert was taken to the Forsyth County Jail and then transferred to the Burke County Detention Center.

Lambert, who is from Waynesboro, has been charged with Murder, Kidnapping, and Armed Robbery in the death of Simon Powell.

Additionally, over the last several days Investigators have continued to work the search area where they hope to recovery Simon Powell’s remains.

This particular area contains a sizeable pond and they’re in the process of draining it after divers were unable to locate any evidence.

Authorities are still looking for 43-year-old Crystal Gail Simmons Mundy.

She’s wanted for questioning only at this time in relation to the Simon Powell murder case. She is believed to have connections in the Grovetown/Columbia County area and possibly Alabama.

Stacey Lynn Welch is currently in custody, also charged with Powell’s Murder.