What you need to know about colon cancer after another actor dies from disease

(WJBF) — Another actor has passed away from colon cancer.

Natalie Desselle-Reid is known for roles in Cinderella, B.A.P.S., and Eve died Monday at the age of 53.

She is survived by her husband Leonard and her three children.

Her other roles included appearances in films like Cinderella starring with Brady, Set It Off, and How to be a Player.

Her death is putting another spotlight on colon cancer after Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died in August following a 4-year battle.

Oncologist at Augusta Oncology Dr. Miriam Atkins joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to discuss what you need to know about the disease.