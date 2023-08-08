BURKE COUNTY (WJBF)- Another battle between Burke County sheriff Alfonzo Williams and commissioners.

Commissioners say they are still concerned with how sheriff’s Williams is using the agency’s funds.

“I don’t care if they’re in a patrol car or working in a detention center or security in the courthouse they’re all sheriff’s deputies every single one of them” said Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners were expected to review the sheriff’s office financial audit.. instead Sheriff Williams went in front of the board to ask for approval of money given from anonymous citizens. Those donations would help cover the cost of promoting 20 employees.

“They were concerned enough to come to us an ask if it was legal or them to pay this money so these deputies can be paid whole” said Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

The county attorney says there are protocols for approving money from different entities.

“that limit any money going to law enforcement officers from private entities and one of the things I was going try and get from tonight’s meeting was exactly who was going to give this money how it was going to be convey to the county” said Berry Fleming, County Attorney.

Sheriff’s Williams says he’s choosing not to name the citizens and where the money came from , but it is legal.

“The money is going to be certified from what I read and studied I don’t see how it’s any different then somebody gave us a grant” said Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

Sheriff Williams has also announce his candidacy for re-election in 2024.