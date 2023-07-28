AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The United Way of the CSRA continues to make sure students in the area are getting the school supplies they need. Friday morning, the organization will be loading the school supplies it has collected over the last month onto school buses to be delivered.

As prices go up and pay remains the same, more and more families are struggling to afford groceries, much less school supplies. Many families cannot afford the school supplies their children need for the new school year.

“What we know is that many families in our community are having to make the choice between groceries or gas, daycare or clothes, food, some of these basic necessities they’re having to make really tough decisions on. So right now, there is no extra for school supplies. And so, I think because our community realizes that, they want to lean in harder than ever to help make sure we’re filling those gaps for our kids in the CSRA,” explained Brittany Burnett, CEO of the United Way of the CSRA.

Since the beginning of July, the nonprofit, along with other partner organizations, have been collecting notebooks, pencils, glue, and more. The goal is to make sure local students are set up for success in the classroom starting on the first day of school.

Once the drive is over, they will distribute the supplies directly to schools in the CSRA.

Burnett said that the community has really come out to support local students.

“Last year we had a record breaking year. We actually stuffed 5 school buses full of supplies between Richmond, Columbia and Burke County. So all signs right now are showing that there is great enthusiasm around this. “

There is still time to drop off your supply donation, at the Kroc center from 8 a.m to noon Friday, July 28.

You can also drop off school supplies at Walmart in Waynesboro on Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Or you man make a monetary donation by going to The United Way of the CSRA’s website.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.