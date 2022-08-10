NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – There will be a chance for students in North Augusta to get the supplies they need for the upcoming school year.

The Annual Back To School Giveaway 2022 will take place on Saturday, August 13th from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M.

Organizers say it will take place at the Summerfield Park located at 738 Old Edgefield Road in North Augusta.

According to organizers, they will be giving away school supplies for elementary, middle, and high school students, and there will be a live DJ, prizes, giveaways, and kid activities.

Organizers also say that there will be a scholarship raffle for upcoming college freshmen that will go towards books, tuition, and other needs, and there will be a cash award raffle for teachers.

If anyone wants to drop off donations, they can be dropped off at Keep It Fresh Barber Shop, 147 Edgewood Drive and Look N Good Barbershop, 700 Old Edgefield Road.

Also, if anyone wants to donate monetarily to help purchase items for the drive, you can cash app $GIVEBACK2BLACKNA.