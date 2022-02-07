Angry man sets fire to home in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A man faces a number of charges after setting fire to a home in Saluda County.

Authorities say on Monday, February 7 at 1 p.m., the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire at a home on Batesburg Hwy. Deputies learned a man, later identified as Julio Melindez, started the fire after becoming angry with the homeowner. After Melindez started the fire, he fled into the woods on foot.

The Sheriff’s Office Blood Hound Tracking Team responded to the scene and minutes later, Melindez was taken into custody. The Saluda County Fire Service extinguished the blaze.

Melindez is charged with arson, possession of meth, and petit larceny.

He’s being held at Saluda County Detention Center.