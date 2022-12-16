UNITED NATIONS (AP) – Angelina Jolie and the United Nations’ refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades.

In a joint statement issued Friday, the actor and the agency announced she was “moving on” from her role as the agency’s special envoy “to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues.”

She said refugees’ issues would remain in her advocacy portfolio and that she would “work differently” by directly engaging with refugees and local organizations.

Jolie first started working with the U.N. refugee agency in 2001 and was appointed its special envoy in 2012.