ANGC pledges $2 million to the CSRA to help battle COVID-19

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta National Golf Club released a statement this morning in response to the deadly coronavirus. Two million dollars will be coming to the area to help healthcare workers and emergency response teams.

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, in partnership with the Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA),announced a $2 million donation in response to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic affecting the Augusta community.

From this joint contribution, $1 million will support efforts led by Augusta University (AU) for immediate local expansion of Coronavirus testing, and $1 million will be gifted to the CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, recently launched by the Community Foundation and United Way of the CSRA.

“It is our hope these gifts will help address the many challenges brought about by the Coronavirus throughout the City of Augusta and the greater region,” said Ridley. “We believe Augusta National has an important responsibility to support and protect the community who has so generously and consistently supported us for many years. We are grateful to the Community Foundation for their continued partnership during this unprecedented time and especially appreciative to the dedicated healthcare providers, first responders and many others working tirelessly to fight the effects of this pandemic. They are truly leading this important charge, and we hope these contributions will inspire others to support their efforts.” The $1 million donation to AU, the Regional Coordinating Hospital for the CSRA, will significantly increase capabilities to expand access to Coronavirus testing throughout the community. Funding will provide the additional resources needed for the telemedicine pre-screening process, triple the number of drive-through testing lanes at Christenberry Fieldhouse on AU’s athletics campus and allow for more supplies and qualified personnel to increase testing from 100 to 1,000 or more tests per day. The $1 million gift to the CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund will directly support relief efforts for the most vulnerable populations affected by the Coronavirus pandemic in the community. The Community Foundation and United Way have launched this endeavor to benefit those most at-risk of losing vital income and job support. Aiding local non-profits and community partners, this fund will help provide critical services and resources to assist these individuals and families.

