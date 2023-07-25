COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Family and friends still want justice five years after the disappearance and murder of a Columbia County woman. Despite the conviction of a person of interest, they want more.

An admission of guilt or a conviction from a jury for the murder of Andrya DeGhelder. The slain Grovetown woman’s mother said she wants one or the other to happen.

“It’s hard to describe how I feel,” she said, searching for words about the daughter she called extremely intelligent who was also a mother.

Donna Morrison is still trying to understand why there’s been no movement on her daughter’s murder investigation in years.

“I feel like possibly that law enforcement is satisfied that the prime suspect is serving a long sentence and probably not delving into anything more than what they already have,” she said adding she felt neglected.

Less than one year after the July 2018 disappearance and murder of Andrya DeGhelder, her neighbor, Christopher Gibson, was sentenced to life in prison plus additional years in unrelated cases. But Morrison said that’s not enough. And she’s disappointed in the timing, which included delays from COVID and the local court system division. She thinks law enforcement should look into other aspects of the case, mainly her daughter’s vacation to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, if they haven’t already, to possibly get her daughter’s murder solved.

Morrison added, “There was a man at that place, there was a group of people and family there, that had kind of weirded her out.”

Her mother also said DeGhelder spoke with a friend about that suspicious man on her trip and a couple who seemed strange too. But still nothing ties that situation to the murder.

Kath Wix is a long time family friend who echoes Morrison’s frustration. She says law enforcement has done their job, but she’s concerned about why the prosecution is taking so long.

“Ok, fine he’s not getting out because you’ve stacked these sentences. But he’s sitting in there spending our tax money. He’s spending our tax money in the institution,” Wix explained. “I don’t know if Georgia has a death penalty, but that’s where he belongs.”

NewsChannel 6 researched and the death penalty does exist in Georgia, but there have been no executions since 2020, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

While they wait, there’s a void that cannot be replaced.

“She studied a blood disease that she had and was working on finding a cure for that for other people down the road,” Wix said about DeGhelder. Morrison added that her daughter suffered from aplastic anemia. And after getting a transfusion from her brother, DeGhelder’s mother said DNA in her daughter’s home became confusing because it appeared as if another man was in the Ivy Falls subdivision home.

We’ve reached out to the Columbia County prosecutor’s office to get a timeline on the case. The sheriff’s office said there’s nothing new.

