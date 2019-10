(ABC News) – Looks like there’s a new Catwoman on the prowl.

Multiple reports that “Big Little Lies” star Zoey Kravitz will star as Batman’s frenemy, in the upcoming “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattison as the caped crusader.

Previous big screen Catwomen have included Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway. “The Batman” is due out June 2021.