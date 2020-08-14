An officer involved shooting in the CSRA is getting state-wide attention

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WJBF) – A law enforcement-related shooting last week in Screven County that led to the death of a 60-year-old man is receiving widespread attention across the state.

According to the Region 7 Office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation,Friday, August 7, 2020, around 9 p.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in by the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Screven County following an attempt to make a traffic stop.

The current statement on the investigation by the G.B.I. states that a trooper attempted to stop a Nissan Sentra for a traffic related offense on Stoney Pond Road in Screven County Friday, August 7. The car refused to stop and led the trooper on a brief chase down several county roads.

The trooper initiated a vehicular maneuver to force the vehicle to stop, leading the Nissan Sentra to come to a rest in a roadside ditch. During the time following the Nissan coming to a stop following the maneuver and the trooper exiting the patrol vehicle, the trooper fired one round, striking Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis, age 60. Lewis was pronounced deceased on scene, and no law enforcement officers reported injuries.

The independent investigation by the GBI is ongoing and, once completed, it will be turned over to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.

Lewis will be laid to rest Saturday, August 15th, in Sylvania.

Latest Headlines: