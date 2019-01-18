Americans Drank Less Alcohol in 2018 for The Third Straight Year

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

UNITED STATES (WJBF) - Happy hour was less happy in 2018.

It was the third year in a row that alcohol consumption among Americans decreased.

Beverage Market Analysis IWSR says Americans guzzled down 3.35 billlion cases of beer, wine, and liquor last year, which is 8 percent decline.

According to IWSR, the biggest drop is in beer.

The company says more drinkers are consuming wine and spirits.

The two beverages have been gaining sales volume for 24 years straight.

IWSR's president, Brandy Rand says health and wellness trends are to blame.

