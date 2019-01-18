News

Americans Drank Less Alcohol in 2018 for The Third Straight Year

By:

Posted: Jan 18, 2019 10:45 AM EST

Updated: Jan 18, 2019 10:46 AM EST

UNITED STATES (WJBF) - Happy hour was less happy in 2018.

It was the third year in a row that alcohol consumption among Americans decreased.

Beverage Market Analysis IWSR says Americans guzzled down 3.35 billlion cases of beer, wine, and liquor last year, which is 8 percent decline.

According to IWSR, the biggest drop is in beer.

The company says more drinkers are consuming wine and spirits.

The two beverages have been gaining sales volume for 24 years straight.

IWSR's president, Brandy Rand says health and wellness trends are to blame.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center