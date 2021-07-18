American Red Cross assisting family in Aiken County after home fire

Warrenville, S.C. (WJBF)– American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Daley Drive, was damaged by a fire this morning.

The Red Cross is helping five people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.

It’s officially summer and that means it’s time to prepare for potential extreme heat.

Extreme heat is the most dangerous type of severe weather event in the U.S., with high temperatures and humidity claiming the lives of more than 600 people annually.

The majority of South Carolina counties are at high risk for this hazard.

Those more at risk during extreme heat events include adults age 65 and older, those with chronic medical conditions, people who work outside, infants, children, and athletes. Take action to prepare loved ones and our communities for extreme heat and related power outages.

HEAT SAFETY

Learn about what to do to help someone with heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of non-caffeine and non-alcoholic fluids

Check on family, friends and neighbors without air conditioning, who are alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

If you don’t have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat in places like schools, libraries, theaters, malls, etc.

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Postpone outdoor activities.

Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.

Check on animals frequently. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and shade.

HOW TO HELP: Help families get back on their feet by giving the gift of a second chance. Gifts from Hometown Heroes provide financial assistance so families can pay for their immediate needs such as food, clothes, personal care items, and a safe place to stay.

Become a Hometown Hero by clicking here or visiting www.redcross.org/HometownHero.

BECOME A VOLUNTEER To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.

DOWNLOAD EMERGENCY APP People can download the free Red Cross Emergency App now to be ready in case of a disaster in their community.

They can use the app’s “I’m Safe” button to connect with their loved ones. The Emergency App can be found in the app store for someone’s mobile device by searching for “American Red Cross” or by going to redcross.org/apps.