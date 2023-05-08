BAMBERG, S.C. (WJBF) – Warren Peay will be welcomed back home after not earning a spot in the Top 5 on American Idol.

Unfortunately, Peay did not earn enough votes to progress to the Top 5 on Sunday night’s episode.

Peay posted on his Warren Peay Music Facebook page:

“I won’t lie, I get a little emotional writing this post. This has been such an incredible journey, and I am proud to be a part of @americanidol season 21! Thank God for this opportunity, and thank you to all who have voted and supported me this season! I can’t wait to hit the road for some shows, as well as get some music out just as soon as I can! I will always cherish the time I’ve been able to spend with new friends and family! CONGRATULATIONS TOP 5!!!” Warren Peay Music Facebook page

According to Shawn Hanks, lead pastor at Colston Branch Baptist Church, the Bamberg community plans to welcome Peay back home on Monday night at 11:30 P.M.

Residents are encouraged, like on Saturday, to line the streets near the Bamberg City Civic Center at 2477 Main Highway in Bamberg as Peay returns home.

Organizers say a police escort has been planned.

Congratulations again to Peay for making it to the Top 8 as a finalist!