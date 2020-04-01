America Knits in Swainsboro fulfilling new mission for Presidential Task Force

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– As more COVID-19 patients are flooding into hospitals, personal protection equipment is in short supply.

And now, a company in Emanuel County, Georgia is one of of four tasked to fill those important orders.

Steven Hawkins is the President of America Knits. He says Andy Warlick, who is the CEO of Parkdale Mills, put together a consortium of manufacturers.

“Some of the largest manufacturers in the nation- Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, SanMar, Delta- and then he brought in some of the domestic cut and sew plants which included us.”

It’s a very exciting and crazy busy week at America Knits in Swainsboro, GA. In a matter of days, the workers there have become American heroes– having been tapped by the Presidential Task Force and asked to change their mission.

“It was unbelievable how fast they moved and got it approved by the FDA. It literally happened in less than a week.”

America Knits is making masks and gowns for our medical professionals who are fighting this virus in hospitals and ER’s across the country.

“We are and we’re re-tooling our entire factory, so you can imagine when you’re changing from one product to another it’s different machinery but we are in our third full day of production and the girls are doing great. They’re doing fantatic and catching on! Hopefully these masks and gowns will become less of a problem in the days and weeks ahead.”

And ramping up production means hiring more workers.

“We’re gonna have a night shift starting Monday night, so we will be working 20 hours a day for this cause.

Jennie: Do you have any idea how long this will last, this ’cause’ that you’re talking about?

Steve: Well, the hope from FEMA, Dr. Peter Navaarro and the government is that in three months there will be enough stock that they can take their foot off the gas a little bit, but we’ll have to see depending on when the virus is under control.

Think about that: a monumental task in the “fabric of their lives”… stitching the fabric that will save lives.