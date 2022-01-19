Ambulance fire slows traffic on I-20 near Appling

(WTAJ) — Most people listen to Taylor Swift and cry for free. Now, one company wants to hire someone to listen to breakup songs for 24 hours.

FinanceBuzz is accepting applications for a "DJ of Heartache" who will be paid $1,100 to listen to 24 hours' worth of songs that will make you stare longingly out the window. The playlist features tracks from Taylor Swift and Adele of course.