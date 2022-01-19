Ambulance fire slows traffic on I-20 near Appling

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A McDuffie County ambulance is on fire on I-20.
It’s on Interstate 20 east bound at mile marker 179.
Columbia County deputies are there as well, handling traffic control.
No word if anyone was inside the ambulance.
