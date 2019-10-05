AMBER Alert issued for two abducted SC children

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for two missing children after authorities said they were kidnapped.

SLED said the children were taken from a home on Brown Chapel Circle in Newberry, Saturday morning.

Officials said Tommy Toland, the children’s noncustodial father, abducted Tommir Toland, 11, and Ommira Toland, 3.

We’re told Toland is a registered sex offender and has threatened to kill the family and burn the house.

Tommir Tolad is described as an African-American male, standing at five feet tall, weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and yellow shoes.

Ommira Toland is described as an African-American, standing at 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds. She and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, multicolor pants and black shoes.

The suspect, Tommy Toland, is 5’11 and weighs 175 pounds. He has tattoos on both arms.

Officials said Toland was driving a 2001 Honda Accord.

Anyone who has information, call 911.