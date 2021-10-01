Amazon fulfillment center officially opens in Columbia County

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF)– Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and other local leaders attended a grand opening celebration for the new Amazon fulfillment center Friday.

The fulfillment center is bringing at least one thousand new jobs to Columbia County. The positions are full time, starting at $15.50/hour with benefits. They are still hiring.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested $6.5 billion in Georgia, and after two years of planning between Columbia County Development Authority and Amazon, the robotic fulfillment center officially opened.

“For Columbia County, [this] ended up being the largest economic development project we have ever seen,” executive director of Columbia County Development Authority Robbie Bennett said.

Gov. Kemp announced during the celebration that for the eighth year in a row, Georgia was named the number one state for business by Area Development Magazine.

NewsChannel 6 asked Gov. Kemp what’s helping the state economy continue to grow:

“Great state/local partnership, a great team in economic development. We got great sites, we got a great business environment from a legislative tax perspective and we continue to work very hard on workforce development,” Gov. Kemp said. “That’s what’s really driving the jobs of the future.”

The facility is the second Amazon robotics fulfillment center in the state of Georgia, and the only one in the state with this technology.

The equipment is state of the art, which means packages will go from the center to your mailbox even faster.

“We couldn’t do any of this without the already over a thousand associates that we’ve hired on from the Columbia County area, and that’s just going to continue to grow,” Amazon site manager Neil Gwynne said.