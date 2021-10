APPLING, Ga (WJBF) – Georgia state and local leaders are in the CSRA attending the new Amazon Fulfillment Center grand opening in Appling.

Governor Brian Kemp spoke at the event.

Employees at the new 450-thousand square foot, state of the art, robotics fulfillment center work alongside robots to fill smaller sized orders.

The Columbia County Development Authority says the county is already seeing the economic impact of having Amazon there.