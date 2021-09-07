Alvin Mason named as new D-4 commissioner

Augusta, Ga (WJBF)There’s a new member of the Augusta Commission

Former District 4 Commissioner Alvin Mason has been appointed by commissioners to replace Sammie Sias.
Sias was suspended by Governor Brian Kemp after being indicted by a federal grand jury.
Mason served two terms on the commission.

“I’m prepared I’m ready and the thing is I just want the constituents of Augusta and District 4 in particular to know I’ve got your back and I will take care of you,” said Commissioner Mason.

Former District 4 candidate Betty Reece was the only other candidate nominated.

