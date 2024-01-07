NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The 16th Annual MLK Drum Major for Unity Breakfast is happening on Saturday, January 13 at 9 a.m. Old Macedonia Baptist Church in North Augusta.

It’s dedicated to celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a fraternity brother.

The event is hosted by the Men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. – Omicron Tau Lambda Chapter, along with The Sigma Tau Chapter and the Omicron Tau Lambda Leadership Institute.

The keynote speaker for the event is USC Associate Professor of History Bro. Dr. Bobby J. Donaldson.

The theme for the breakfast is “Education as Empowerment: Navigating Knowledge and Overcoming Obstacles,” aligning with the fraternity’s Belford V. Lawson Oratorical Contest theme.

The MLK Drum Major Unity Award Breakfast will recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to advancing civil rights in Aiken and Edgefield County. The event will also acknowledge the recipients of the John A. Chase Scholarship, awarded to outstanding young men exhibiting academic and leadership excellence throughout their high school journey.