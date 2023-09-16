AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® (AKA) South Atlantic Region Cluster VI Meeting is an annual gathering hosted by the South Atlantic Region (SAR) of AKA, a prominent historically Black sorority.

This event brings together approximately 1,200 AKA members from South Carolina and Georgia, serving as a platform for networking, workshops, and community engagement.

Hosted by the Kappa Upsilon Omega Chapter in Aiken, South Carolina, the meeting promotes sisterhood and collaboration and contributes significantly to the local economy, benefiting the hospitality and retail sectors. AKA’s commitment to community service is also highlighted during this event, making it a meaningful and impactful gathering.

Cluster coordinator Yolanda Copeland joined Weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share more.